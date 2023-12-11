Baltimore-area business teaches residents how to survive carjackings amid spike in robberies

BALTIMORE -- As carjackings are becoming more frequent throughout Baltimore City - the thought of becoming a victim yourself may have crossed your mind. A course offered by a local veteran-owned training group teaches the average citizen how to survive a carjacking.

Disclaimer: the guns used in the demonstration shown are fake and neither our crew nor the participants were in any real danger at any time.

WJZ found the number of carjackings in Baltimore City rose over 10% in November. Updated data from Baltimore City Police shows the city has seen over 500 carjackings this year alone.

It can happen to anyone at any time, and the trend is nerve-racking for residents like Leslie Fields.

"It goes through my head," she said. "Especially when I'm driving through the city at night and it's late."

That's why Army veteran Keith Pruitt, owner and instructor of Six Eight Training Group in Owings Mills, teaches people what to do if it happens to them.

Some of those lessons include:

Situational awareness, like being aware of your surroundings getting into the car

Preventative measures like keeping your doors locked and windows up

Keeping space between cars to prevent being blocked in, and being prepared to drive away

Knowing when to comply, such as when a gun is present

"Knowing who they are and how they operate and what they do can help save you," Pruitt said. "observe, orient, decide and act."

Chris Blackert, the company's marketing director, says people learn situational awareness and how to protect themselves in each class.

"Always have your doors locked, keep your windows rolled up," Blackert advises. "If you have the ability to, drive away immediately. If they are presenting with a lethal weapon then it is typically best to comply, remain calm, follow their direction."

"I'm going to be aware of my surroundings as I approach the car," Blackert said, walking through how he keeps safe. "I'm going to enter butt first so I can see what's going on around me. Once I'm in the car I'm locking the door and starting the car right away."

Pruitt says places where you're most likely to be carjacked are garages, parking lots, gas stations, and even intersections.

He also says never to pull up too close to the car in front of you. Carjackers may try to block you in.

"You need to leave enough room that you can go left or right out of that situation - onto a curb, through the grass, do a U-turn," Pruitt said.

Now armed with knowledge, participants Leslie Fields and Rob Farley said what they learned in the quick course will last a lifetime.

"It's made me so much more aware of things that I take for granted," Fields said.

Six Eight Training holds the carjacking sessions once a month. Click here to learn more.