Baltimore man issues warning after being carjacking at gunpoint

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man said he was cleaning snow off his vehicle and was getting ready to take his wife to work on Tuesday when he was carjacked at gunpoint.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Pratt Street around 3:15 p.m. when a victim was allegedly approached by two males, possibly minors, who displayed a gun and demanded the car.

Police said the suspects then took off in the stolen truck.

"They walked up on me wanting a ride to the bus stop," said Kenny Devera. "I told them I couldn't do it. I got things I gotta do."

"Everything's gone"

Kenny Devera said the suspects were persistent until one got tired of getting shot down. That's when, Devera said, a gun was displayed.

"One boy walks up, gets a little closer to me, pulls his jacket up and grabs his gun," Devera said. "Tells me 'Nah, he's just going to take the truck.'"

Devera told WJZ he took a step back and didn't fight back.

"I got a wife and kids," Devera said. "You can have the truck."

Devera said much of his essentials in his truck are gone.

"They just don't realize that they're tearing up people's livelihoods," Devera said. "I can't go to work. My wife can't go to work. My tools are in the truck. Everything's gone."

Devera hopes investigators can track down his truck but he's not confident it will be in the same condition it was in before.

"Don't think this can't happen to you"

Devera hopes his carjacking experience can be a learning lesson for many, people should stay vigilant of those crimes.

"Keep your eyes open and don't think that this can't happen to you," Devera said. "That's just it because these kids don't care. All the kids ain't bad. Hopefully, they learn from one another, just show respect."

Reports of another carjacking

Baltimore police responded to another carjacking on Monday when a rideshare driver was allegedly attacked and had his car stolen.

Police said the attack happened around 2:41 a.m. in the 2400 block of West North Avenue. Police said the 31-year-old driver reportedly was attacked by a passenger.

The car was eventually located in the 1700 block of Presbury Street.