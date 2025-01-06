Ride-share driver carjacked, assaulted in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly assaulted and carjacked a ride-share driver, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of West North Avenue around 2:41 a.m. on January 6 for a reported carjacking.

When they arrived, they learned that a 31-year-old man was working as a ride-share driver when he was assaulted by a passenger.

The victim exited the vehicle to get away from the suspect during the assault, police said.

Police dispatched a description of the stolen vehicle while searching the area, eventually locating it in the 1700 block of Presbury Street.

After a short foot pursuit, officers arrested a 20-year-old man.

He was taken to Central Booking and charged accordingly, police said.

Recent carjackings in Baltimore

On December 22, a 9-year-old was arrested along with four other suspects for a carjacking in Southeast Baltimore. On Dec. 30, three teens and two men were arrested for another carjacking, also in Southeast Baltimore.

Baltimore Police have worked to reduce carjackings after the city observed a string of similar carjackings between 2022 and 2023.

BPD said that children between the ages of 10 and 17 committed at least 85 carjackings in Baltimore in 2022.

Since then, city and state leaders have moved to reduce juvenile crime, with legislation at the state level, and youth programs within Baltimore City.

Part of that work began with Maryland's Juvenile Reform Act, which was enacted in 2024. Due to the act, children between 10 and 12 can now be charged with certain offenses like gun possession and auto theft.

It also increased transparency by allowing the state's attorney's office to review cases for juveniles under the supervision of the Department of Juvenile Services.

Baltimore City closed out the new year with what police say was an overall reduction in violent crime. According to BPD, non-fatal shootings decreased by 34% between 2023 and 2024. 23 and 2024. Mayor Brandon Scott credits that reduction primarily to his Group Violence Reduction Strategy.