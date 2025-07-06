Baltimore businesses attract reality TV enthusiasts with watch parties

Several Baltimore bars, restaurants, and social media influencers are hopping on the reality television train, with watch parties for popular and trending shows.

Jason Johnson, the general manager of The Worthington, a restaurant in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood, says the business that reality TV fans bring is huge.

"On day one, we filled up on a day we wouldn't really have," Johnson said. "This back area filled, and ever since then, it's been just a snowball effect; it's been getting bigger and bigger."

The surprising number of people who can visit The Worthington for a reality show can match a big football game, said bartender Clinton Antlnick.

"The amount of people that come in it is almost like a playoff game, almost," Antlnick said.

"It reminds us of a little bit of football season," Johnson added. "You know, football season, you have Monday night, Thursday night, people coming in that normally would stay inside. We had a lady last week tell us, 'Quiet down boys, this is our Super Bowl."

Special orders

Johnson said they took on the challenge and gave the people more of what they wanted. His team created special food and drink items for fans while watching.

"I will be making the text-tini, which is a strawberry lemonade martini that we do here at The Worthington for the Love Island watch parties," Antlnick said.

"Bringing in a new crowd"

Social media influencers around Maryland, such as Angie Williams, have long partnered with Baltimore restaurants, like The Perch, to attract people.

"I was never really into reality TV myself, so I never, this was never on my radar," Johnson said. "I never thought this would get the ball rolling in this way. But those early weekdays, when there is normal dinner business, but there's not a lot of reason for people to get out of the house. It is bringing a new crowd in."