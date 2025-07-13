Baltimore businesses ready to serve up meals for National Black Restaurant Week

National Black Restaurant Week began on Sunday, July 13, and Baltimore has a long list of participating businesses.

A new name on the list is Creole Soul Kitchen and Bar.

Creole Soul Kitchen and Bar is a name you might be familiar with if you've visited R. House in Baltimore's Remington neighborhood.

Continuing a legacy

Ashley Wilson opened the restaurant's second location along Broadway Street in Fells Point on July 4 with her mother, Shunquita "Chef Que" Neal, who is a 25-year Navy veteran.

"We wanted to be able to give Baltimore the Charm City, you know, real, authentic creole food," Wilson said. "Now, it's my turn to, you know, extend it out and be able to give people what they want."

Their goal is to maintain their well-known New Orleans-inspired soul food menu, but make it bigger and better.

"We still keep the same menu, but just expanding it. One of our most favorite, the fan favorites, is the oyster rockefeller," said Chef Que.

Black Restaurant Week Kick-Off

Wilson has always grown up around Creole food, and chose to make a career change to take on the family business.

"I was at a point where I really didn't know where I was going," Wilson said. "I was, you know, still in school at the time, and so now I'm finished with that, and she brought me this opportunity just like, 'Hey, I want to cook now.'"

The mother-daughter duo opened the new restaurant location just in time for National Black Restaurant Week.

Black Restaurant Week is focused on restimulating local economies by promoting Black-owned culinary businesses and professionals.

According to the James Beard Foundation's 2023 Industry Report, 53% of culinary business owners experienced challenges around rising food and labor costs that have severely impacted profit margins, menu, and content pricing since 2022.

Determined to shake things up

Wilson said she is determined to shake things up and beat the odds, just like her mother.

"Now, to return that favor is to just keep extending it and making sure that we grow as a brand, so that I can pass it on to my grandkids and my kids and, you know, the next generation," Wilson said.

It is why they plan to stay true to the southern, creole flavors that run deep in their family history.

"I thank her so much for even starting this, because it started with her, and now it's going to continue," Wilson said.

"And we plan to stick around for a very long time. So thanks to Baltimore and thanks to Black Restaurant Week for hosting us this year," Neal said.

For more information and a list of upcoming events at Creole Soul visit this website.

Black Restaurant Week's Baltimore campaign runs until Sunday, July 27. For a full list of participating restaurants, visit here.