Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott urges residents to be prepared for severe weather

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is urging residents to be prepared for severe weather that could bring tornado threats through Maryland on Monday.

The storm could be accompanied by wind gusts up to 70 or 80 mph, heavy downpours, flooding, and tornado watches and warnings.

"Please take this storm seriously," Scott said. "This is not something to play with. We don't want a tragedy. Please keep yourself as safe as possible."

Scott said Baltimore's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will hit the ground running in response to emergencies in the city. The Baltimore City Public Schools are dismissing two hours early because of the potential storms.

But the mayor says residents should stay inside during the peak of the storms, don't drive on flooded roads, and have an emergency kit in case power is lost.

"We have to make sure we are prepared," Scott said. "We would be grateful to be here and nothing happened but you have to be prepared. The chances are, we are going to have a significant storm. We don't want anyone to get hurt."

What's Monday's forecast?

Severe storms are likely to start late morning on Monday and continue the early evening, before tapering off by nighttime.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued an Enhanced to Moderate Risk of Severe Weather on Monday, which includes dangerous thunderstorms, damaging winds, and the possibility of a few strong tornadoes.

The high will reach into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, which will set up ripe conditions to support severe weather.

"When you are talking about these super-cell storms, you are talking about the potential for tornadoes," Scott said. "Residents are encouraged to monitor local forecasts and official city communication channels for updates and be prepared to take immediate protective actions if warnings are issued."

Prepare for severe weather

Baltimore officials say residents should be ready for any outcomes from the storm.

Mayor Scott said people should have emergency kits that include flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods, battery-powered radios, and the necessary medications, and make sure your cellphones are charged.

Baltimore City also has a mass notification system for severe weather alerts. You can find information here.

The mayor's office warns that if severe weather or a tornado warning is near, seek shelter and move to the lowest level of your home or building, and away from windows.

In the middle of severe weather, people should stay indoors and stay away from windows, glass doors, and places where a large tree may topple over.

City officials also say to avoid driving through flooded roadways, and secure loose outdoor items that could fly away during storms.