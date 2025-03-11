Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore bookstore to host community meeting following racist attacks

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

A Baltimore bookstore is set to hold a community meeting following continuous racial harassment and intimidation online

5180248103939655173.jpg
Urban Reads Bookstore

Last week, Tia Hamilton, the owner of Urban Reads Bookstore, told WJZ the social media accounts associated with her bookstore, and publication State Vs Us Magazine, had been flooded with disturbing messages and threats. 

"Stand in solidarity with Urban Reads Bookstore against racist attacks" a social media post from the bookstore.

In Hamilton's magazine, she spotlights mass incarceration - using the platform to give those who have been wrongly incarcerated a voice. She always discusses systematic racism. 

Hamilton said that while she's received threats before - she began receiving an overwhelming influx of derogatory comments starting on Feb. 20. 

After receiving hundreds of threats, Hamilton said she reached out to Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, who referred the incident to Baltimore City Police. 

Baltimore City rallies in support

After the threats, Hamilton received support from the Baltimore City community. After making a post on Instagram, asking specifically for men who would volunteer to protect the store, a local group, the  Tendea Family stepped up to help. The group's mission is to protect women, children, and elders, reduce violence, and help advance the Black community in Baltimore. 

Hamilton said Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos expressed her support, and that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime. 

The community meeting will take place on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Urban Reads Bookstore. 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.