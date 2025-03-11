Baltimore bookstore to host community meeting following racist attacks

A Baltimore bookstore is set to hold a community meeting following continuous racial harassment and intimidation online.

Urban Reads Bookstore

Last week, Tia Hamilton, the owner of Urban Reads Bookstore, told WJZ the social media accounts associated with her bookstore, and publication State Vs Us Magazine, had been flooded with disturbing messages and threats.

"Stand in solidarity with Urban Reads Bookstore against racist attacks" a social media post from the bookstore.

In Hamilton's magazine, she spotlights mass incarceration - using the platform to give those who have been wrongly incarcerated a voice. She always discusses systematic racism.

Hamilton said that while she's received threats before - she began receiving an overwhelming influx of derogatory comments starting on Feb. 20.

After receiving hundreds of threats, Hamilton said she reached out to Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, who referred the incident to Baltimore City Police.

Baltimore City rallies in support

After the threats, Hamilton received support from the Baltimore City community. After making a post on Instagram, asking specifically for men who would volunteer to protect the store, a local group, the Tendea Family stepped up to help. The group's mission is to protect women, children, and elders, reduce violence, and help advance the Black community in Baltimore.

Hamilton said Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos expressed her support, and that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

The community meeting will take place on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Urban Reads Bookstore.