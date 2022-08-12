Watch CBS News
Body pulled from water near Ridgley's Cove, Baltimore Police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE --  A body was pulled from the water Friday morning near Ridgley's Cove in Baltimore, authorities said.

Police and paramedics were called to the corner of South Monroe Street and Annapolis Road shortly before 9 a.m. in response to the discovery, a Baltimore Police spokesperson confirmed to WJZ.

The spokesperson said a body was recovered from the water, though the person's age, gender and cause of death are unknown.

Additional details were not immediately clear.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 11:55 AM

