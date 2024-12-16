Baltimore City improving safety in aftermath of deadly pedestrian crashes on Belair Road

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City is focusing on safety improvements along Belair Road in Northeast Baltimore where four people were struck by cars and died within the past month.

New school zone speed cameras went live on Monday, and the Baltimore City Department of Transportation said they are adding new coats of paint on faded crosswalk markings. Speed limit signs and a new red light camera are in the works.

"We want speed cameras on Belair Road, hoping that these cameras will slow down our motorists," said Rita Crews, president of the Belair-Edison Community Association.

Crews hopes these efforts will protect this community.

"We have families walking on the road," Crews said. "We just want them to drive very slowly because we want people to be safe."

Recent deadly pedestrian crashes

Baltimore Police said a 47-year-old man died after he was struck by a car while crossing the road in the 4300 block of Belair Road on November 6.

On November 20, police officers responded to the 3200 block of Belair Road where a 58-year-old man was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Then, on November 22, a 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in the 6600 block of Belair Road.

A week later, a 60-year-old woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in the 1900 block of Belair Road.

Residents' concerns

Residents near Belair Road said crossing the street can be a challenge, especially when the traffic is heavy.

"Oh, you got to be on your heels," Maurice said. "You got to be watching out."

"Scary," Michael Powell said. "I don't know if that's the word, but you know, it's a little dangerous."

Powell experienced that danger firsthand Tuesday afternoon.

"Two cars came zooming, ran a light and almost hit me," Powell said. "I had to wait until they went, almost didn't make it to the interview."