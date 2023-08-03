Baltimore-based punk rock band Turnstile to throw out first pitch at Orioles game next week
BALTIMORE - Grammy-nominated hardcore punk rock band Turnstile will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Tuesday's Baltimore Orioles game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Turnstile, a Baltimore-based band, was nominated earlier this year for best rock performance (Holiday), best rock song (Blackout) and best metal performance (Blackout).
While nominated for a Grammy, the group didn't come home with any hardware.
The Orioles play host to the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
