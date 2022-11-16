Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile nominated for three Grammy Awards

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore-based hardcore rock outfit Turnstile landed Grammy Award nominations for songs off of its latest album "Glow On."

The band is nominated for best rock performance (Holiday), best rock song (Blackout) and best metal performance (Blackout).

THANK YOU FOR THE GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ❤️ THANK YOU ALL FOR BEING PART OF IT pic.twitter.com/66HHIMkE3e — TURNSTILE (@TURNSTILEHC) November 15, 2022

Turnstile has earned a dedicated following since its inception in 2010, and greater recognition outside of the hardcore genre in recent years as it blends pop, R&B and electronic sounds into its fast-paced tracks.

In an interview with GRAMMY.com last year, frontman Brendan Yates reflected on how Baltimore City shaped the band's innovative style and refusal to box itself in.

"...I think Baltimore being a small city where there's a lot of different kinds of music and art and people doing a lot of different things almost forces those things to overlap," Yates said. "You play shows together. I think that alone is always subconsciously a trick of how we approach it."

If you've given them a listen and aren't feeling it, the band's line in No Surprise might ring true: "you really gotta see it live to get it." Here's a recording of their "Glow On" record release show last year at Baltimore Soundstage by the YouTube channel hate5six.

The band is on the last leg of a 30-date U.S. tour with two openers who have local ties of their own - rapper/producer JPEGMAFIA, who once called Baltimore home, and indie rock band Snail Mail, fronted by Lindsey Jordan of Ellicott City.

Turnstile is set to support Blink-182 next year, touring with the legendary rock band on the 32-date North America leg of its world tour. The show will stop in Baltimore on May 26, 2023.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are set to be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2022. It will air on CBS and be streamed on Paramount+.