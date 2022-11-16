The Baltimore Banner obtains dashcam video of deadly altercation between Timothy Reynolds, squeegee workers

BALTIMORE - Dashcam video obtained by our media partner The Baltimore Banner shows the final seconds of the deadly confrontation between Timothy Reynolds and a group of squeegee workers last summer in downtown Baltimore.

The video shows Reynolds walking to a car holding a baseball bat as a group of squeegee workers follow behind. Then, Reynolds appears to chase the squeegee boys while swinging the bat before one of the squeegee boys pulls out a gun and fires at least five shots.

The video does not show Reynolds' initial interactions with the squeegee workers.

Reynolds was shot and killed during an altercation with some squeegee workers on July 7 at the intersection of Light and Conway streets.

Police said there was an initial confrontation between the workers and Reynolds, who parked his car and got out armed with the bat. He was advancing toward the group when he was shot, police said.

A 15-year-old, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, is facing first-degree murder charges.

On Tuesday, lawyer Thiru Vignarajah, who represents Reynolds' family, released still CCTV images from the shooting and broke down the encounter.

Vignarajah said the same CCTV surveillance camera was shown to the Baltimore City Grand Jury before it indicted the teen with eight adult, felony charges including first-degree murder.

He said that after the initial interaction, the teen deliberately stepped away to pull a mask down over his face, and then returned, along with two others, to follow Reynolds as he was retreating to his car.

Reynolds' family, and Vignarajah, claim the squeegee worker did not shoot in self-defense but rather grabbed a gun from a bag, returned and followed a disoriented Reynolds, who was struck with a rock, and shot him five times, three times in the back.

"A fiction has been depicted to the public, a fiction that the victim was some crazed, intoxicated, bat-wielding maniac who viciously attacked some children and the children in the heat of the moment, in self-defense, in a lapse of judgement, fired back because they had to," Vignarajah said. "The evidence you see shows that nothing could be further from the truth."

The 15-year-old boy faces eight adult, felony charges that could land him in prison for life. The teen rejected a plea deal that would have released him from jail in 60 years if he pleaded guilty.

According to The Baltimore Banner, prosecutors intend to offer the teen a plea deal with a reduced charge. In this plea deal, he would be offered a manslaughter charge in the juvenile courts.

The teen would face a maximum penalty of being detained until turning 21 years old.

A hearing is scheduled on Nov. 17 to determine if the 15-year-old will be tried as an adult.

Mosby's office said in a statement Monday that it stood firmly beside its decision to recommend that the case be tried in the juvenile court system.

"Juvenile court exists for a reason, and our decision is based on all the facts and circumstances pertaining to the actions of a 14-year-old minor," the statement said. "Much of the factors that we considered in arriving at our recommendation cannot be discussed publicly due to the fact that the case is open and the defendant is a juvenile."