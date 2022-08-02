Teen squeegee worker indicted on murder charges in death of Dundalk man

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing a driver who confronted a group with a bat last month in downtown Baltimore has been indicted on murder charges, prosecutors confirmed Tuesday.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office confirmed to WJZ Tuesday morning it is formally charging Reynolds

The teen faces eight adult, felony charges that could land him in prison for life in the death of Timothy Reynolds at Light and Conway Streets on July 7. He is being held without bail.

Police said after some sort of altercation, Reynolds parked his car and came toward squeegee window washers with a bat.

Prosecutors say video shows three people surrounding Reynolds. Someone threw a rock at him. She said Reynolds became disoriented and was walking away when he was killed.

WJZ has viewed that video, the only known image of the incident. It was recorded from a car's dashboard camera several vehicle-lengths away from the incident. You can hear multiple gunshots.

The suspect's lawyers claim this is a case of self-defense.

This is a developing story and will be updated.