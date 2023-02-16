Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, in his first State of the State address, promoted an “audacious goal” to end child poverty in the state. He takes his first step toward that goal this week.

Moore, a Democrat, hopes to build on the work of lawmakers and the prior governor in strengthening tax credits that help low-to-moderate income workers and low-income families with small children. The two tax credits, coupled with increases in the minimum wage, would help thousands of Maryland families with children begin to climb out of poverty, according to Moore’s administration.

... this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Gov. Moore’s first step to ending poverty: Tax credits for low-income families