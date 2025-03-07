Baltimore Baby Bonus proposal could make a return

The Baltimore 'Baby Bonus' proposal could return on Maryland's 2026 ballot.

The Maryland Child Alliance announced Thursday it has received approval to collect signatures for a new proposal that would establish a dedicated fund "for enhancing the economic stability of families with newborns in Baltimore City."

Unlike the original measure, which would have mandated $1,000 payments to new parents, the revised "Baltimore Baby Fund" proposal omits specific payment amounts. The Maryland Supreme Court previously ruled the original initiative improperly limited the City Council's authority by dictating exact payment terms.

"Last month, the Baltimore Baby Bonus team filed a new petition, now titled the Baltimore Baby Fund, with the City Board Elections. The proposed amendment would establish a dedicated fund used exclusively for enhancing the economic stability of families and newborns in Baltimore City." A social media post by the Baltimore Baby Bonus fund on Thursday read in part.

Why was the proposal ruled unconstitutional?

While the measure gained traction in 2024, it was ruled unconstitutional by the Maryland Supreme Court. As a result, it was barred from appealing on the ballot.

The Baltimore City Council ruled the bill unconstitutional before the ruling was appealed, arguing that it circumvented legislators. The council also said the city did not have the funds to support the measure.

Under the previous proposal, the Baby Bonus program would be funded by a reduction in the city's property taxes. Proponents estimated this would cost $7 million annually. The city, however, argued that the program is unaffordable, adding to the financial strain on the city's budget.

The new proposal is set to meet the standards set by the Supreme Court last year, according to the bill's organizers.

The Maryland Child Alliance would need 10,000 signatures from registered city voters to place a question on the ballot.