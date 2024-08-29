Watch CBS News
Baltimore's "baby bonus" ballot question ruled unconstitutional by Maryland Supreme Court

By Christian Olaniran, Tara Lynch

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A ballot proposal that would pay new Baltimore City parents $1,000 has been ruled unconstitutional by the Maryland Supreme Court. The question will not appear on the November ballot for city voters.

The Baltimore Baby Bonus campaign wanted the city to provide a one-time, $1,000 payment to new parents, whether through adoption or birth, in order to provide children and families with needed resources. The campaign collected more than the 10,000 signatures required to put the "baby bonus" on the ballot.

The city opposed the initiative, saying it violates state and local laws by circumventing legislators, and that the city did not have the funds to sustain such payments.

In August, the Baltimore City Circuit Court deemed the baby bonus illegal.    

After appeal, oral arguments were heard by the state Supreme Court on Wednesday. The justices took just one day to rule on the case, with election ballots scheduled for printing next week. 

