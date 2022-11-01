Baltimore-area buildings to light up in teal on Nov. 3 for Alzheimer's Awareness

BALTIMORE - Downtown Baltimore landmarks will join more than 800 other buildings across the world to raise awareness of Alzheimer's Disease.

On the evening of Nov. 3, the Baltimore World Trade Center, Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium will light up in teal for Alzheimer's awareness as part of the Alzheimer's Foundation of America's (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.

Participating Baltimore-area landmarks include:

Baltimore World Trade Center

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

M&T Bank Stadium

City Hall Dome

Baltimore Museum of Art

Baltimore Center Stage

Government House (Annapolis)

Sunrise of Annapolis (Annapolis)

"Having these Baltimore landmarks all 'go teal' on the same day is a powerful and incredible way to raise awareness and show support for the millions of families who are affected by Alzheimer's disease," said Charles Fuschillo, Jr., AFA's President & CEO. "AFA thanks each of them for helping to light the world in teal for Alzheimer's awareness and literally shining a light on the issue of Alzheimer's disease."

This is the ninth year of AFA's Light the World in Teal campaign.

More than 6.2 million Americans, including 110,000 residents of Maryland, are currently living with Alzheimer's disease. The number of people with Alzheimer's is projected to more than double by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.