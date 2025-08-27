Baltimore archbishop calls for prayers, end to gun violence after Minnesota Catholic school shooting

The Archbishop of Baltimore called for prayers and an end to gun violence in the aftermath of a shooting that left two children dead and 17 others injured at a Catholic school in Minnesota.

An 8-year-old and a 10-year-old were killed while sitting in the pews on Wednesday when a shooter fired a rifle through the windows at Annunciation Catholic Church.

"Please join me in offering prayers for them and for Christ's peace and comfort for their parents, siblings, families and classmates," Baltimore Archbishop William Lori said.

The archbishop continued to ask for prayer to stop the gun violence in the country.

"Let us pray, too, for an end to this epidemic of gun violence in our country and let us work together to bring His healing love to this beleaguered world," Lori said.

Details on the Minnesota Catholic school shooting

According to law enforcement, the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in Minnesota.

Aside from the 8-year-old and 10-year-old, police said 14 children between the ages of 6 and 15 were injured, along with three adult parishioners in their 80s.

Police said everyone who was injured is expected to survive.

The shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, was pronounced dead, according to police.

CBS News reports that Westman's mother previously worked at Annunciation and is now retired. Police said four search warrants are being executed -- one at the church and three at residences in the area believed to be tied to the shooting.

Police are also aware of videos that the shooter timed to publish on YouTube, CBS News reports.

Maryland leaders respond to Minnesota school shooting

Maryland leaders reacted to Wednesday's shooting of 16 children at a Minnesota Catholic school.

"My heart breaks for the families in Minneapolis who are living an unimaginable nightmare, and I'm praying for all those who are injured," Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said. "We cannot accept living in a country where kids get shot while going to church before school. The senseless gun violence must end."

Maryland Sen. Angela Alsobrooks added that schools and churches should be sanctuaries away from violence.

"So incredibly devastated to learn about the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School this morning," Alsobrooks said. "I am praying for the innocent lives taken, all those who were injured, and for the families grieving their children today.

Alsobrooks continued, "Our children should be safe to go back to school. Our children should be safe while praying in mass. Not met with gunshots. It cannot be this way."

Rep. Andy Harris said he was "heartbroken by the horrific violence at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis."

"Please join me in lifting up the victims and their loved ones in prayer during this time of unimaginable grief," Harris added.

