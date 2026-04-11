Baltimore archbishop leads community in prayer vigil amid global tensions

As global tensions continue, even as a ceasefire is being reported, local faith leaders are calling for prayer.

On Saturday, the Archbishop of Baltimore invited the community to come together for a vigil for peace outside the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.

"At a time when the threat of expanded conflict and the suffering of innocent lives weigh heavily upon the conscience of the world, we are reminded that the deliberate targeting of civilians and the escalation of war can never be morally justified," Archbishop Lori said.

In a statement, the archbishop echoed a call from Pope Leo XIV, urging people to turn to prayer, saying true peace starts in the human heart.

He's also asking parishes across the archdiocese to open their doors and hold their own vigils in solidarity with Catholics around the world.

Rebecca Francis, an attendee, said the service is a good way to bring people together in a difficult time.

"There's so much going on in the world, and there's so much very distressing news that's out there, and when Archbishop Lori said let's get together and pray about it...I believe prayer is very powerful, so I just wanted to be here," said Francis.

This comes as Pope Leo XIV strongly criticized the war in Iran on Saturday.