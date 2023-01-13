Baltimore Animal Control asks for donations to help cat who was 'repeatedly slammed' against dumpster

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Animal Control said an abandoned cat was found after witnesses reported it was repeatedly slammed against a dumpster.

The cat, named "Strawberry Milkshake" by officers, had a fracture so severe this his bone shattered. Officers also said the cat had a fracture in his right hip joint.

Strawberry Milkshake was rushed to a partner emergency veterinary clinic for overnight care and monitoring.

He received an orthopedic surgery consultati morning that confirmed he needs his left hind leg to be amputated and he needs FHO surgery on his right hip socket 2-4 weeks after his leg is amputated.

"Tomorrow morning begins Strawberry's long journey to recovery—he'll have his leg amputated and then begin strict crate rest," the BARCS said in a statement.

BARCS is seeking donations for Strawberry to BARCS Franky Fund, which saves the lives of animals with extraordinary medical needs and emergencies. This fund is the lifeline for injured, sick and abused animals in Baltimore City.

"Despite the cruelty he endured, Strawberry is the sweetest boy. He quickly won over the staff at the hospital with his soft fur and gentle head butts," BARCS said. "His trusting nature tells us he wants to be someone's pet—someone's best friend. We'll never understand why a person would instead choose to treat an animal so cruelly."

If you can help, please donate through the button on this post. 100% of your donation goes directly to medical care.