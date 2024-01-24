Baltimore AFC Championship: A chance to showcase Baltimore's true spirit

BALTIMORE -- In just a few days, all eyes will be on Baltimore as our city gets ready to host the AFC Championship game.

For both fans and neighbors in the city, Sunday is about so much more than a win for the Ravens, it's also about a win for the city.

"The narrative for this city is that we are a rough and rugged town," Baltimore City resident Brandon Carter said. "It's really just a lot of hard workers, just putting one foot in front of the other, trying to survive out here."

Some Baltimore residents believe the national narrative about the city is wrong.

As Baltimore prepares to celebrate the Ravens in the AFC Championship game, some Ravens fans are excited about the world to see what Baltimore is really all about.

"Taking us out of being just so solidified in that we do a lot of killing, and it's a lot of crime - to now we can celebrate and have some fun," Baltimore resident Devon Kenny said.

Jonathan Bean thinks Sunday's festivities will be 10-times what he typically sees in Federal Hill on Ravens game days.

"The way people come together for it, it's unbelievable. You see people from every background come together to root on their favorite team, and Lamar is just kind of the epitome of that. No matter who you are, you can root for a guy like that. Everyone wrote him off the way people have written off Baltimore."

And if the Ravens win, expect celebrations in the city, and the impression of what Baltimore is to last long after the game's final whistle.

"We have already had game plans, manager meetings, day after day, just to prepare for everything," Manager at Mother's Bar and Grille. "If the ravens win, guarantee a long night of partying."