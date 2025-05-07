Baltimore community comes together to mourn 6-year-old killed by gunfire

Emotions were high as family and friends gathered on Wednesday to remember 6-year-old Micah Comegys, who was killed by gunfire in Baltimore's Poppleton neighborhood.

Micah was known for having a big personality at such a young age, and his love for Spider-Man and Sonic..

"Micah was such a little being, but a big spirit, so much life within his eyes," said family friend Sparkle Barnes.

He was close to finishing his kindergarten year at Baltimore's Mary E. Rodman Elementary School before he was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a home on Vine Street on Saturday, May 3.

Police are investigating who pulled the trigger and why the boy was in that neighborhood, about three miles away from his home in the St. Joseph's community.

Baltimore police said Micah was found alone inside the home with a gun lying next to his body.

"We are never going to be the same again," said family friend Akewi Barnes.

"We gained a beautiful angel"

Friends told WJZ at Wednesday's vigil at Carroll Park that Micah's death is devastating.

There were balloons and other tributes for Micah, who was "always happy and full of life," according to Akewi Barnes.

"We lost him in flesh, but in spirit, we gained a beautiful angel," Sparkle Barnes added.

Response from school

Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed to WJZ that Micah was a student at Mary E. Rodman Elementary School.

The school sent a letter to families.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you about the recent passing of one of our students," the school said in the letter. "Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. This death is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for the entire school, especially our students. The Baltimore City Public Schools' Crisis Response Team is providing counseling and support to students and staff members."

Poppleton community calls for help

In the aftermath of the child's death, the Poppleton Now Community Association urged the city to provide more resources for people in that community.

Sonia Eaddy, who has lived in the Poppleton section of the city her entire life, remembers bustling sidewalks with neighbors talking to each other, sharing meals together, and helping one another.

She now blames the city for displacing residents and eliminating the community.

Eaddy says it can feel like a forgotten neighborhood, and this tragedy underscores why the community needs support.

"Nobody's looking at the need," Eaddy said. "We just look at what happened. But if we can put these things in place… [to] satisfy that need, then a lot of these things that our youth are facing wouldn't be here," Eaddy said.