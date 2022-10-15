Fun and Fundraising: Running Festival draws nearly 11,000 participants to Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The 21st annual Baltimore Running Festival kicked off at Camden Yards on Saturday.

"Our theme this year was Baltimore pride," said Lee Corrigan, Baltimore Running Festival owner and director.

Nearly 11,000 participants from across the country took part in the event this year.

From first timers to those wrapping up their marathon career and even sideline cheerleaders, its an event cherished by all.

"It's such a great day for Baltimore. You have the economic impact about 25 million dollars, you got a half a million dollar of charity money raised and it's just a great way to showcase the city," said Corrigan.

Saturday's festivities included a 5K, a 10K, a half-marathon and a full marathon.

This year, MedStar Health brought in over 100 volunteers and hosted a recovery zone tent for runners.

"When you finish the race, we have like ice massages and stretching, we have physical therapists and athletic trainers here," Dr. Matt Sedgely, the sports medicine director for MedStar Health, said.

Baltimore runners like Simone Jentsch say it's something she looks forward to every year.

"I just love seeing the whole city come together. I would never hesitate to do this again, whether you're a beginner, whether you're a marathon runner by trade, this is just a great activity to do as a family ,as a couple, with friends," Jentsch said.

The world's oldest female bodybuilder 86-year-old Ernestine Shepherd has been running this race for the past 15 years.

"I enjoy every minute of it. First of all, my mantra is determined, dedicated, disciplined, be fit and I teach that to all of my people. I eat correctly and I drink plenty of water," said Shepherd.

For retired navy veteran Sid Busch from Charleston, South Carolina, he runs with a purpose.

"I run all my races in honor of young men and women who have given their lives in the military so I can live in a free country… and I started to also run for police and first responders," said Busch.

Busch has ran over 1,100 marathons in his lifetime, and Saturday marks his very last time participating in a half marathon. After suffering a heart attack, he will be walking this year to the finish line.

"Since Baltimore was the site of my 200 marathon, I couldn't think of a better place to finish up my half marathons," Busch said.

He says this will be a memory he will cherish forever and hopes to inspire others.

"It's bittersweet. It's time, I'm 76 and my body is starting to shut down as far as running, but it's going to hit me really hard when I get to near the finish line… this will be the last time I will cross a half marathon finish line as a runner," said Busch.