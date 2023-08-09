'Badges for Baseball' camp provides life skills for underserved youth through Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation

BALTIMORE - The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation hosted its annual "Badges for Baseball" camp in Aberdeen where hundreds of youth and law enforcement showed their skills.

This summer camp is all about community, bringing together more than 200 children from 22 states across the country.

"So far, it has been great," camper Jamaree said. "I learned a lot."

Celebrating its 17th year, the annual three-day, all-expenses-paid, summer camp provides a path to success to underserved youth.

"The vast majority of these kids, it's the first time they've ever been on a plane," said John Marron, Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. "For some, they've traveled. So, they're meeting new people. They're coming together for the first time and getting to know each other. So, there's leadership skills training, there's certainly some fun and baseball."

Building character and sportsmanship, campers run through a host of stations, learning the fundamentals of what it takes to go from little to the big leagues.

"I love softball," said camper Jadaja. "It's so much fun."

Baseball's just the hook, and it goes beyond the diamond.

Law enforcement officers from 24 agencies around Maryland provide their expertise, stepping up to the plate, by mentoring campers.

"We are able to show these kids exactly what we do. We're not wearing our uniforms," said Mathew Silverman, Maryland Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal. "We're all wearing the same shirts. And we're one of them. We're here to serve, protect and mentor these kids to show them what law enforcement is really about."

They teach essential skills like resilience, leadership and nutrition.

Campers from all over, including North Carolina, Virginia and Connecticut, all share an unforgettable experience.

"I love meeting new friends because it's just good to have friends when you really don't have much," Jamaree said.

Founded 22 years ago, the Ripken family started this foundation with the simple mission to help children. Its reach has exceeded expectations, impacting millions nationwide, through parks, STEM centers and other programs.

"They never started this with that in mind, about how big and how impactful it would get," said Chris Rubright, from the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.