Bacteria Levels Prompt Recreational Water Advisory At Cox's Point Park

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) -- A recreational water quality advisory put a damper on Independence Day plans for some at Cox's Point Park.

Baltimore County's Department of Health Division of Environmental Health Services posted a warning sign at the park on Riverside Drive in Essex.

The recreational water quality advisory states that water-related activities may pose an increased health risk.

The county suggests using your "stream sense" by following certain precautions, including avoiding or minimizing contact with natural waters whenever cloudy.

"If the quality's not good then we don't want to put ourselves at risk," said Komivi Allagan, who went to the park to fish with his family.

On June 29, Baltimore County's Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability said water samples taken from Cox's Boat Ramp had 275.5 most probable number or MPN of bacteria present.

According to the EPS, a single sample maximum of E. coli concentrations recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or USEPA for recreational waters has a standard of 235 MPN.

The sample taken at Cox's Point Boat Ramp is in yellow, meaning it may not be suitable for activities involving direct contact with the water.

Rainfall can elevate bacteria level, the EPS said.

As a precaution, 14-year-old Jammar Jones said he stayed on shore.

"We can't go swimming in it," Jones said. "We was looking forward to swimming but then my mother, she told us that."

The water advisory is in effect until further notice, according to Baltimore County.

For more information, you are being directed to contact Baltimore County: 410-887-3663.