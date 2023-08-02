Back to school shopping deals in Maryland: Where to find what you need before school starts

BALTIMORE -- With the school year closing in once again, parents and students are stocking up on school supplies. Here's where you can shop to get the supplies you need and still save a few bucks in the process.

Walmart

Walmart has already kicked off it's annual back-to-school sale. Items like composition notebooks, loose-leaf paper, and number two pencils are on sale online and in stores.

Composition notebooks and number two pencils are on sale for as low as 50 cents. You can even find a pack of loose-leaf paper for just under a dollar.

Target

Target is also holding a sale on school supplies, kids clothing, backpacks, and more.

Office Depot



Boasting back to school savings up to 60%, Office Depot has plenty of classroom supplies on sale. If you like to buy supplies in bulk, Office Depot might be the store for you.

Best Buy

Looking to save on heftier items like laptops or tablets? Fortunately, there are deals for those items too. 13-inch Apple MacBook's are on sale starting at $749.99, a stark contrast from the usual price of $1000.

Amazon

While shopping in person allows you to get your items right away, you can save considerably by shopping online, especially when you buy supplies in bulk. Amazon is offering a selection of back to school deals.

Instead of paying a few dollars for a pack of number two pencils in store, you could buy a case of 150 pencil for ten dollars online.

Other deals include this six-pack of Oxford college-ruled notebooks for nine dollars.

School supplies aren't the only items that can be cheaper online.

Amazon also has a wide selection of discounts on electronics and clothing.

Items like backpacks can also run cheaper online, especially when you're shopping for a brand name like JanSport.

Micro Center

Micro Center, which has a location in Parkville, and in Rockville, is offering back to school discounts on laptops, desktops, monitors, and other tech.

Apple

While you can find Apple products from other retailers, Apple has its own back to school sale going.

You can save on your purchase of a new Macbook or iPad if you are a student, educator, or education faculty member.

Student and Teacher Discounts

Many companies offer discounts for students and teachers.

Amazon Prime Student - If you're a regular user of Amazon, you can get a free six-month Prime trial, along with a discounted subscription after the trial period ends.

Spotify Premium Student - Students can get the Spotify Premium and Hulu bundle for $5.99 a month by simply providing your student email.

LOFT teacher discount - Teachers can get 15% off their purchase through August 20

Anthropologie teacher discount - Teachers can get 20% purchases through September 4.

Adobe Creative Cloud - Students can get up to 60% off on Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions.

Other Saving Tips

Remember that August 13-19 is Maryland Tax-Free week

Don't forget coupons! You can use websites like Retail Me Not and Groupon to find coupon codes for your favorite retailers.

Online shoppers using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge can use browser extensions like Honey, and Capital One Shopping which automatically apply coupon codes for you, track item prices, and display price history for products in supported online stores.

Related Coverage: