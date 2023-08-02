Watch CBS News
Back to school shopping deals in Maryland: Where to find what you need before school starts

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- With the school year closing in once again, parents and students are stocking up on school supplies.  Here's where you can shop to get the supplies you need and still save a few bucks in the process. 

Walmart 

Walmart has already kicked off it's annual back-to-school sale.  Items like composition notebooks, loose-leaf paper, and number two pencils are on sale online and in stores. 

Composition notebooks and number two pencils are on sale for as low as 50 cents. You can even find a pack of loose-leaf paper for just under a dollar.  

Target 

Target is also holding a sale on school supplies, kids clothing, backpacks, and more.  

Office Depot   

Boasting back to school savings up to 60%, Office Depot has plenty of classroom supplies on sale.  If you like to buy supplies in bulk, Office Depot might be the store for you.

Best Buy

Looking to save on heftier items like laptops or tablets?  Fortunately, there are deals for those items too.  13-inch Apple MacBook's are on sale starting at $749.99, a stark contrast from the usual price of $1000.

Amazon

While shopping in person allows you to get your items right away, you can save considerably by shopping online, especially when you buy supplies in bulk.  Amazon is offering a selection of back to school deals

Instead of paying a few dollars for a pack of number two pencils in store, you could buy a case of 150 pencil for ten dollars online. 

Other deals include this six-pack of Oxford college-ruled notebooks for nine dollars.

School supplies aren't the only items that can be cheaper online.  

Amazon also has a wide selection of discounts on electronics and clothing.    

Items like backpacks can also run cheaper online, especially when you're shopping for a brand name like JanSport.  

Micro Center

Micro Center, which has a location in Parkville, and in Rockville, is offering back to school discounts on laptops, desktops, monitors, and other tech.  

Apple

While you can find Apple products from other retailers, Apple has its own back to school sale going.  

You can save on your purchase of a new Macbook or iPad if you are a student, educator, or education faculty member.   

Student and Teacher Discounts

Many companies offer discounts for students and teachers.  

Other Saving Tips

  • Remember that August 13-19 is Maryland Tax-Free week.  Qualifying clothing and footwear $100 or less will be exempt from the state's six percent sales tax. Additionally, the first $40 of any backpack purchase will also be tax-free.    
  • Don't forget coupons!  You can use websites like Retail Me Not and Groupon to find coupon codes for your favorite retailers.  
  • Online shoppers using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge can use browser extensions like Honey, and Capital One Shopping which automatically apply coupon codes for you, track item prices, and display price history for products in supported online stores.

August 2, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

