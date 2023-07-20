Baltimore City Public Schools launching new informative app for students, families, staff

BALTIMORE - A new app will launch at the end of July for families in the Baltimore City Public School system.

The cell phone app will be available for download on smartphones that will give students, their families and staff access to a variety of information. This includes student grades, attendance, school meals and more.

"You always have a way for us to get in contact with you, even if your cell phone number changes, even if your address changes," said Andre Riley, Executive Director of Communications for Baltimore City Public Schools.

Once the app is ready for download, you will be able to customize the settings to select which schools you want to follow.

"We'll have a notifications feed, and this connects to our social media accounts where we often update you on inclement weather, there's an emergency at a school, also our schools will be able to send notifications for crisis level events," Riley said.

City Schools will announce when you will be officially able to download the app soon.

Tyana Johnson and her rising senior Jordyn say the app will create convenience on both ends.

"I think it gives you more control over what you can look at," Tyana Johnson said.

"If it's then and there, I think it's better for the parents to know," Jordyn Johnson added.