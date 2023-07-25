Howard County Schools adjust start times for 2023-24 school year

BALTIMORE - Howard County Schools have adjusted the start times for the upcoming school year.

The Howard County Board of Education has finalized the new start times in three tiers.

The new start times will go into effect on Aug. 28, according to school officials.

Schools in Tier 1 will begin at 8:00 a.m. and dismiss at 2:45 p.m. These include all 13 high schools, several middle schools, Cedar Lane School and Homewood Center.

Schools in Tier 2 will begin at 8:40 a.m. These include a combination of middle and elementary schools with middle schools dismissing at 3:25 p.m. and elementary schools dismissing at 3:10 p.m.

Schools in Tier 3 will begin at 9:15 a.m. and dismiss at 3:45 p.m. These include the remainder of elementary schools.

The new schedule is years in the making. The Board of Education directed the superintendent to review and evaluate school start times in April 2021, school officials said.

For the full list of school start times, check out this website.