Baltimore County Public Schools address special education priorities for upcoming year

BALTIMORE- School will be here before you know it.

But there's still a critical need for staffing and making sure students in both special and general education have the resources they need for success.

Baltimore County's school officials met with teachers, parents and student Tuesday to discuss special education priorities for the upcoming school year.

School officials say they want to make sure every student at every level can be successful.

"I'm excited to see what they will bring," parent Sonia Busby said.

Baltimore County school officials presented a plan to parents about how this year they're making sure all students have success.

"Our special education students are priority, and their families are priority," said Allison Myers, Executive Director for Department of Special Education.

Myers said the plan this year is to bring on more special education teachers, increase services and support to students, both on and off campus, and provide training for educators that effectively supports students.

"Our students receiving special education services deserve the same as our general education students, and also their needs to be met in a unique way,' Myers said.

Hours before Tuesday's meet-and-greet, Baltimore County Public Schools held a job fair, and promised a $4,000 signing bonus to anyone who makes a three-year commitment to teach.

Teachers have been pushing for the school board to increase their budget to retain and hire additional teachers, including in special education.

Parents echo their push to more special education teachers.

"I think there is a dire need for special educators in the schools right now," Busby said.

Busby, who has a child with dyslexia, said she wants to see more done to help support students.

"When you do have a child that is dyslexic, or they need something more specific, they are getting lost," Busby said. "They are not getting the help because the support just isn't there."

There will be a second job fair from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Dundalk High School.

First day for Baltimore County Public Schools is on Monday, August 28.