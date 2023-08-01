Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Tax-Free Week 2023: When is it and what can you buy without tax?

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- As temperatures rise and kids get ready to go back to school, Maryland's tax-free week returns this month to help consumers get the clothes and supplies they need. 

From August 13 to 19, qualifying clothing and footwear $100 or less will be exempt from the state's six percent sales tax. Additionally, the first $40 of any backpack purchase will also be tax-free.  

The comptroller's office said these qualify for the promotion:

  • Sweaters
  • Shirts
  • Jeans
  • Dresses
  • Robes
  • Underwear
  • Belts
  • Shoes and boots

Click here for more details on what does and doesn't qualify as tax-exempt over the week.

The promotion doesn't just have to be for back-to-school shopping -- anyone can take advantage of the deals. 

For more information on tax-free week, click here.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 7:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.