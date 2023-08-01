Maryland Tax-Free Week 2023: When is it and what can you buy without tax?
BALTIMORE -- As temperatures rise and kids get ready to go back to school, Maryland's tax-free week returns this month to help consumers get the clothes and supplies they need.
From August 13 to 19, qualifying clothing and footwear $100 or less will be exempt from the state's six percent sales tax. Additionally, the first $40 of any backpack purchase will also be tax-free.
The comptroller's office said these qualify for the promotion:
- Sweaters
- Shirts
- Jeans
- Dresses
- Robes
- Underwear
- Belts
- Shoes and boots
Click here for more details on what does and doesn't qualify as tax-exempt over the week.
The promotion doesn't just have to be for back-to-school shopping -- anyone can take advantage of the deals.
For more information on tax-free week, click here.
