As back-to-school brings germs, doctors urge parents to watch for respiratory illness

As children head back to school, parents are also preparing for another part of the routine, keeping kids healthy.

Pediatricians say knowing when to keep a sick child home, staying up-to-date on vaccines and teaching good hygiene can help limit the spread of illness in classrooms.

Dr. Eric Balighian, chair of pediatrics at Ascension Saint Agnes, says children who are showing significant symptoms should not be sent to school.

"If your child does get sick, shows some symptoms of coughing a lot, or fever, especially if they have a fever, they should not go to school," Balighian said.

The good news is that respiratory illness activity across Maryland is currently low, according to the Maryland Combined Respiratory Illness Dashboard.

Doctors say vaccinations are a crucial step

Still, doctors say now is a good time to make sure children are up-to-date on recommended vaccines.

Balighian said vaccines can help protect children from illnesses that can become more serious.

"RSV is a big one that especially affects babies or young school age kids that we don't want them to get. Influenza, the flu, getting a flu shot can be very effective," he said.

Vaccines against illnesses such as influenza, RSV and COVID 19 can be an important part of protecting children, depending on their age and individual health needs.

Simple habits can also help reduce the spread of germs.

When children are back together in classrooms and spending more time indoors, they have more opportunities to share germs through close contact and frequently touched surfaces.

"I think it's kids back together, playing with each other in an enclosed area. Surfaces matter as well," Balighian said.

Parents can remind children to wash their hands regularly and cover their coughs and sneezes.

Look for serious symptoms

It is also important to know when symptoms may require medical attention.

"If your child is having trouble breathing, you should take that seriously, call your doctor or see a doctor," Balighian said.

A severe cough can also affect a child's ability to get enough rest and function at school.

"If the cough is just terrible, if they are up all night, if they are coughing a lot they are not going to be able to learn the next day. If they are not getting good sleep," he said.

As the school year begins, pediatricians say keeping sick children home, practicing good hygiene and staying current on recommended vaccines can help children start the year healthier.