Authorities focus on southern U.S. in manhunt of ex-Hogan advisor Roy McGrath

BALTIMORE - Authorities are focusing their search for Roy McGrath, a ex-top advisor of former Gov. Larry Hogan, in the southern U.S., according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

McGrath, considered a fugitive by the U.S. Marshals Service, has been on the run for 17 days since he was a no-show at his federal fraud trial in Baltimore.

According to the Banner, a recent wanted poster that identified McGrath's birthplace as Greece and labeled him as an international flight risk had fueled speculation that the 53-year-old may have fled the country.

However, his passport was taken away.

"I have not heard from any law enforcement agency or the U.S. Attorney's Office regarding the status of the search for Mr. McGrath," Joseph Murtha, McGrath's attorney, told the Banner.

The U.S. Marshals Service and FBI combined to offer a $20,000 reward for information that leads to McGrath's arrest.

McGrath was indicted on in October 2021, and faces a maximum of 100 years in federal prison for charges that he illegally recorded former Gov. Hogan and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from state government.

He is wanted on charges of failure to appear, fraud, theft of funds and falsifying records.

As the nationwide search for McGrath continues, a tell-all book was released last week.

