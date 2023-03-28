Law enforcement increases reward to $20,000 in search of 'fugitive' Roy McGrath, ex-Hogan advisor

BALTIMORE — A $20,000 reward is being offered in the search of Roy McGrath, the ex-chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

The reward money is being split by the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI.

McGrath has been missing since he was a no-show at his federal fraud trial on March 13.

McGrath was indicted on in October 2021, and faces a maximum of 100 years in federal prison for charges that he illegally recorded former Gov. Hogan and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from state government.

He is wanted on charges of failure to appear. fraud, theft of funds and falsifying records.

Law enforcement officials have searched McGrath's Naples, Florida home. He is considered to be a "fugitive."

As the nationwide search for McGrath continues, a tell-all book was released last week.

Anyone with information regarding McGrath's whereabouts should immediately call the FBI's tip line at 1-800-225-5324, or the U.S. Marshals Service office, at 1-866-4WANTED. Tip submissions may remain anonymous.

