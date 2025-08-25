Convicted killer in California prison accused of threats to kill Maryland prosecutor's family

A convicted killer from Maryland who is being held at a federal prison in California is facing new charges for allegedly threatening to kill a prosecutor's family, officials said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California, a jury on Thursday indicted 35-year-old Stanislav Yelizarov on a charge of threatening the family of a federal official. Originally from Pikesville, Maryland, Yelizarov is an inmate at the United States Penitentiary, Atwater, a high-security federal prison in Merced County.

Court documents allege on March 23 that Yelizarov communicated a threat to an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Maryland over a recorded prison telephone line that he intended to kill the prosecutor's "whole family". The U.S. Attorney's office said he had previously sent threatening letters to the prosecutor, who was involved in cases involving Yelizarov.

In 2018, Yelizarov was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a 2009 murder of a jewelry dealer in Baltimore.

According to evidence at the sentencing hearing, Yelizarov was a serial home burglar in Baltimore County. In March 2009, Yelizarov stole a large diamond engagement ring from a home and sold the diamond to jewelry store owner Wayne Ruder, later believing that the gem was worth significantly more than he was paid.

The following month, prosecutors said Yelizarov committed another home burglary, stealing firearms and accessories.

Several months later, prosecutors said Yelizarov arranged a meeting with Ruder, claiming he knew people from New York who were looking to sell $30,000 worth of gold. On Dec. 26, 2009, Yelizarov met Ruder at his store, shooting him 15 times with the stolen gun and robbing him of his bank bag, which typically contained $15,000 to $30,000 of cash.

While in custody in 2015, prosecutors said he had also plotted the murders of "numerous witnesses" in the federal cases against him.

Prosecutors said Yelizarov is also serving a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted in connection with other crimes in 2012 and 2013, which included leading a jewelry store robbery, carjacking, kidnapping and an armed home invasion.

If convicted on the latest charge, Yelizarov faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.