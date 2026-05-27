Man arrested in connection with string of Baltimore County ATM thefts

A man was arrested in connection with a string of ATM thefts in parts of Baltimore County, police said Wednesday. Officers claim the man was involved in multiple burglaries in the Catonsville, Towson and Parkville areas starting on May 25.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested Wednesday after officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress in the 8600 block of Lock Raven Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

Police arrived to find the man, who they said had stolen an entire ATM and fled in a U-Haul. After a short police chase, the vehicle and the man were found in Harford County, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody, and charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

Officials said the burglaries took place in the following locations:

900 block of Prestwood Road in Catonsville

100 block of Birchwood Road in Catonsville

3000 block of Northwind Road in Parkville

12600 block of Harford Road in Baldwin

According to data from Baltimore County police, burglary cases in the county have dropped by nearly 18% in the past three years.

The county recorded 1,646 cases in 2023, compared to 1,613 in 2024 and 1,344 in 2025.

As of May, there have been 449 burglary cases reported in the county so far this year, data shows.