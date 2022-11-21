Watch CBS News
ATM broken into at MECU Credit Union in West Baltimore, according to police

BALTIMORE - Police responded to a break-in Monday morning at the MECU Credit Union in West Baltimore.

Police said officers were called to the credit union around 9:15 a.m. in the 300 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd where an ATM was broken into.

Police have not said if any arrests were made or how much money was stolen.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 12:37 PM

