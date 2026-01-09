Atlas Restaurant Group to become majority partner of Annapolis restaurant, Boatyard Bar & Grill

Atlas Restaurant Group, a Baltimore-based business, will acquire majority ownership of the popular Annapolis restaurant, Boatyard Bar & Grill, the owner confirmed.

Boatyard was founded in 2001 by Dick Franyo, who grew up on the Chesapeake Bay and aimed to celebrate the Bay's culture through his establishment.

According to a social media post, Franyo, now in his 80s, was searching for a way to keep the Boatyard's tradition alive for the day when he may be "unable to be directly involved in the business."

The Atlas Restaurant Group will become a majority partner of the restaurant in mid-February, according to Franyo.

Boatyard founder to stay involved

During his search for a partner, restaurant owner Franyo said he wanted to find someone who understood the Boatyard's traditions. According to Franyo, the restaurant, located on Restaurant Row, requires investments into its staff and community philanthropy.

Franyo said he was convinced that the Atlas Restaurant Group was "fully committed to continuing the Boatyard in the same spirit and tradition that we have worked so hard to build."

Franyo will stay active in the business, saying, "It was important to me to remain part of daily life at the Boatyard, so I will continue as both partner and active participant in the restaurant, just as I have for these past 25 years."

"I plan to continue to set the tone on site, to welcome guests, to work with our charity causes, and to check the bathrooms and pick up trash for as long as I want," Franyo added.