1 killed, 3 injured in Atlanta Midtown shooting and no suspect in custody, police say

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting Wednesday in Atlanta, police said. No suspect was in custody, police said on Twitter.

Police said an "active shooter situation" unfolded inside a building on West Peachtree Street between 12th Street and 13th Street in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood.

"Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene," police tweeted. "Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims."

Police urged people to avoid the area or shelter in place and released four images of a suspect on social media.

BOLO - Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.