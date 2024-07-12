Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

AT&T says hackers accessed records of calls and texts for nearly all its cellular customers

By Aimee Picchi

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

Hacker group claims Florida Department of Health data breach
Hacker group claims Florida Department of Health data breach 00:21

AT&T on Friday disclosed that hackers had accessed records of calls and texts of "nearly all" its cellular customers for a six-month period between May 1, 2022 to Oct. 31, 2022. 

In its statement, AT&T said the compromised data doesn't include the content of the calls or texts, or personal information such as Social Security numbers, birth dates or other personally identifiable information. 

The hack also includes records from Jan. 2, 2023 for a "very small number of customers," AT&T said.

The telecom giant said that it learned about the illegal download in April, and that it is working with law enforcement, noting that "at least one person has been apprehended." While the files don't include call or text content, AT&T said the data identifies telephone numbers that an AT&T number interacted with during the periods. 

"At this time, we do not believe that the data is publicly available," AT&T said in the statement. 

AT&T data breach: Was I affected?

AT&T said it will alert customers who were impacted via text, email or U.S. mail. It also said people could log into their account

AT&T said customers can visit att.com/DataIncident for more information.

—This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Aimee Picchi

Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.