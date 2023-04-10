Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 5 homes damaged in Edgewood fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- At least five townhomes were impacted by a fire early Monday morning in Edgewood, according to the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. 

Units responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Brookside Court, where they found fire showing from the three-story townhouses. 

At 5:33am, #jmvfc8 were alerted to the 1900 block of Brookside Dr in #Edgewood for a townhouse on fire. Fire was...

Posted by Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company on Monday, April 10, 2023

Three alarms were called to the fire. No injuries have been reported. The fire company said the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is on the scene. 

It is unclear how many have been displaced by the fire, but the American Red Cross is on the scene as well. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 7:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.