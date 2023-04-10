At least 5 homes damaged in Edgewood fire

BALTIMORE -- At least five townhomes were impacted by a fire early Monday morning in Edgewood, according to the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

Units responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Brookside Court, where they found fire showing from the three-story townhouses.

Three alarms were called to the fire. No injuries have been reported. The fire company said the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is on the scene.

It is unclear how many have been displaced by the fire, but the American Red Cross is on the scene as well.