Are you caring for a child and parent at the same time? If so, you're one of nearly 17 million Americans known as the Sandwich Generation.

These individuals often juggle caregiving responsibilities as they work full-time jobs, which can cause physical strain and emotional stress.

WJZ asked an expert for practical ways to help older family members become more independent.

Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging, recommends assistive technology: devices that range from medical alert devices to shower chairs, to smart pill dispensers that remind older adults to take their medicine.

"They're amazing, and there are new assistive devices coming on the market every day. You know, for older adults who may have vision impairments, there are magnifying apps on computers. There are a range of hearing aid options that are out there that you don't even know that someone's wearing a hearing aid. There are also options to be able to keep in contact with grandchildren and family members," she said.

Markwood explained that assistive devices can help caregivers reduce stress while improving the health and safety of the older adults they care for.

"Whether it's remote monitoring, having a system in the home that just lets you know that Mom or Dad hasn't [fallen], or Mom or Dad are moving around their apartment during the day. That just gives you a peace of mind," Markwood said.

According to a Pew Research Center survey from September of 2025, a quarter of adults in the United States are part of the Sandwich Generation.

To find resources for the elderly in your community click here.