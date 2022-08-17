Watch CBS News
ASK A DOC: LifeBridge Health's Dr. Sajjad Haider talks about cancer risks & treatment

Dr. Sajjad Haider, a board certified physician with LifeBridge Health who specializes in hematology & oncology, speaks with Linh Bui about cancer risks, advances in treatment options and the importance of prevention. To make an appointment with Dr. Haider at the William E. Kahlert Regional Cancer Center, call 410-871-6400. To learn more, visit lifebridgehealth.org/cancer.

