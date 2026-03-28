Three arrested following Arundel Mills Mall shooting

Three individuals are in police custody after an altercation led to a shooting inside Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday.Details of the shooting

Details of the shooting

At 5:00 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police Department (AACOPD) responded to reports of a shooting at the mall after a fight broke out in the vestibule area near the Burlington Coat Factory.

The victim, who remains anonymous, told police that, as he was exiting the mall, three individuals approached and began assaulting him.

During the alleged assault, the victim managed to pull out a handgun, initiating a further struggle over the weapon. The gun, however, was discharged, striking one of the victims in the wrist area, police said.

After the shot was fired, the suspects fled the mall in a black Nissan Altima.

The mall resumed operations as normal following the shooting, as police determined there was no threat to the general public.

Police pursuit

Though the perpetrators escaped from the mall, police say assistance from the AACO Real Time Information Center helped ground officers locate the suspect's vehicle.

Officers pursued the suspects from the Glen Burnie area on I-97 before their vehicle crashed on I-695 in Baltimore County.

All three suspects in the vehicle bailed and fled on foot, prompting assistance from both the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore City's Foxtrot.

Police were then able to successfully apprehend all three suspects, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. They remain in police custody.

Additionally, one officer with the AACOPD sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the vehicular crash.

As of Saturday, police said the motive and the suspect's relationship to the victim were unknown.