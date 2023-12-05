Watch CBS News
Local News

Artscape plans return to Baltimore in August, 2024

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Artscape plans return to Baltimore in August, 2024
Artscape plans return to Baltimore in August, 2024 00:24

BALTIMORE - Mark your 2024 calendar, Artscape will return to Baltimore next year.

The Baltimore tradition will be held from August 2 to August 4, 2024.

Artscape is a free festival that showcases visual arts experiences, performing arts, fashion designers, film, improv and comedy, literary arts programming and more. There will be performances on stage and food vendors.

This will be the first time Artscape will take place in the summer since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artscape 2023 was held last September. One of those days was canceled because of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 10:53 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.