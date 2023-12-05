Artscape plans return to Baltimore in August, 2024

BALTIMORE - Mark your 2024 calendar, Artscape will return to Baltimore next year.

The Baltimore tradition will be held from August 2 to August 4, 2024.

Artscape is a free festival that showcases visual arts experiences, performing arts, fashion designers, film, improv and comedy, literary arts programming and more. There will be performances on stage and food vendors.

This will be the first time Artscape will take place in the summer since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artscape 2023 was held last September. One of those days was canceled because of Tropical Storm Ophelia.