Artscape completes day one. Here were the the highs and lows.

BALTIMORE -- More than 100 Baltimore-based artists are bringing their creativity to the streets of Mount Vernon, Bolton Hill, Charles North, and Station North arts district for Artcape 40.

Baltimore City declared a code red extreme alert ahead of the weekend, as temperatures reached the upper 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees. But Artscape artists still brought the heat while promoting culture and family fun.

"With Bike Powered Events, it's just kind of putting a smile on the kids' faces like they can keep going and honestly, they peddle so much harder than the adults sometimes. So, it's kind of fun to see how much fun they're having," Joanna Plasencia, a representative of Bike Powered Events said.

Visitors got to experience art in many different forms during day one of the weekend-long festival.

"We're making these little squirrels here right now on the 3D Printer over there," Joseph Bates from Open Works, a nonprofit maker space for tools, technology, and knowledge, said.

Participants were even inspired to create their own artwork.

"It's been cool just getting to see people look at this and go, wait I can make that," said Bates.

When the sky closed up, more art could be found inside

Artscape features local fashion designers in the garage on Lafayette Avenue with multiple fashion shows scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

"It gives all the designers a voice…Baltimore is an epicenter of art, it's a renaissance happening, and I'm very excited to be a part of it," an attendee proclaimed.

Outdoors performances cancelled

Unfortunately, those waiting to see the main event, Chaka Khan, ended day one drenched and disappointed.

A Baltimore resident, Gere, told WJZ reporter Caroline Foreback, "This one lady over there, she was red hot. She was trying to call Mayor Brandon Scott!"

Due to severe weather, organizers were forced to cancel the performance.

"I headed right to the stage asking people along the way, did I miss Chaka? They said we don't know. I'm like, are they setting up or breaking down," Gere said. "Then I finally talked to someone official, and they said it's canceled."

Second year in a row

Last year's Artscape in late September lost an entire day of festivities to tropical storm Ophelia. Today, the weather held out until the evening, but unfortunately, Chaka Khan's performance had to be canceled.

Artscape organizers announced that due to scheduling constraints, tonight's performances by Maeta and Chaka Khan will not be rescheduled.

However, Mayor Brandon Scott went to X to announce he spoke with Chaka Khan and is working to plan another concert visit with the Grammy Award-winning singer.