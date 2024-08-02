Artscape 40 kicks off Friday night with huge performances and more

Artscape kicks off today brining a mix of music, fashion, and food

BALTIMORE - Starting tonight, Baltimore's free art festival will make its 40th return with music, dance and fashion shows.

Artscape performers and artists will be bringing in the heat as they promote culture and family fun.

But high temperatures are also settling in this weekend.

MedStar Health is partnering with Artscape to set up sunscreen towers at the festival to help people protect their skin from the sun's rays while having hours of fun.

There will be more than 100 artists selling their creative work at the artist market.

Five stages will be available, including one in West Baltimore, to see artists jam out to some of your favorite hits.

DJs will also bring back the oldies as they celebrate 40 years of house music.

It just feels so much more vibrant and alive this year," BOPA CEO Rachel Graham said. "There is an air of excitement about Artscape this year that kind of makes you feel like we're kind of getting back to the way things were."

Graham said they are breaking boundaries this year and featuring other art forms at the festival.

The Artscape Ball on North Avenue will be a unique feature this Saturday where you can strut your style boldly.

"It's a celebration of how unique and diverse art and culture the city of Baltimore is," Graham said. "We are just really trying to make sure there is a little something for everyone when they come here."

The festival will kick off Friday night at 5pm. Legendary artist Chaka Khan is the headline performer, and will hit the stage around 8:30pm.

Saturday night attendees can see Sheila E drum up the crowd, while The Original Wailers will take the spotlight on Sunday night with a signature Caribbean performance.