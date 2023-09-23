Artscape 2023 debuts new festival hours amid weather predictions for Tropical Storm Ophelia

BALTIMORE -- The festival hours for Artscape 2023 have been revised due to Tropical Storm Ophelia, according to festival staff.

The festival will take place between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

It is one of the largest free festivals in the United States. Its vendors and performances were initially waylaid by the conditions created by the storm.

The decision to revise the festival hours was made by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, which is hosting the festival, the office of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management, and the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall on the North Carolina coast just past the 6 a.m. With this system, Maryland residents could see damaging winds and dangerous surges of water push inland along the state's bay communities and eastern coastline.