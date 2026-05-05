Man arrested in Harford County for allegedly impersonating law enforcement officer

A man was arrested in Harford County for impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 56-year-old Robert Dicocco was taken into custody last week and was charged with 10 counts related to impersonating a police officer.

"Wanted some attention"

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is looking for anyone who may have encountered a man pretending to be a law enforcement officer at the Joppatowne Shopping Center.

"That is so crazy, so insane that somebody can do that," said shopper Mary Alabowo.

"That's a human being that wanted some attention, and I'm quite sure he got it," said Steve, another shopper.

Deputies said Dicocco tried to get that attention as a police officer, but instead, he is in the limelight for pretending to be one.

"It does worry me a little bit. It does make, I'm sure, a lot of people on edge," said shopper Roxanne Lloyd.

Deputies: Man impersonated a state police officer

On April 30, deputies responded to a call at the shopping center, and they noticed something odd.

"They were already on a call with service and just a 'police car' pulling in with lights on," Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said. "I've been a police officer for a long time; you assume that a police officer is here to help you. And they pull in with lights and go in to get food, that's a big, 'What the heck is going on here?' moment."

Deputies questioned the driver, who allegedly identified himself as Dicocco with the Maryland State Police.

Deputies said he even provided what appeared to be official credentials, but officers noticed that when he went into the restaurant, he had a gun on display, and when he left, the gun was concealed, which is illegal in the state.

Fraudulent law enforcement items found

Deputies checked with MSP and learned there was no sworn officer by that name.

"That's what's so concerning. Who would do such a thing to put a spotlight on yourself with these police officers there unnecessarily?" said Sheriff Gahler.

Deputies got a search warrant and allegedly found fraudulent items spanning far beyond an SUV with emergency lights.

"Vest that indicated police, outer vest badges, ID cards, he had the gambit to pass himself off and even on an inspection, how many times has he been encountered that he had enough stuff that looked legitimate that somebody, a police officer, just waved him on," said Sheriff Gahler.

That's what scares people who spoke with CBS News Baltimore.

"Just imagine if I'm in danger and I'm reaching out to this person I thought was law enforcement, maybe they are actually one of the people who would harm me because if they're not a real law enforcement officer, I don't know what they could do to me," Alabowo said.

The sheriff's office said they haven't yet heard of any incidents involving Dicocco presenting as a real officer, but are asking anyone who may have encountered him in that capacity to alert them right away.