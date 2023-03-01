Watch CBS News
Arrest made in last summer murder of man in Carrollton Ridge neighborhood

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Officers arrested a man in the deadly shooting of 32-year-old Donald White in Baltimore's Carrollton Ridge community.

Julius Tyrone Johnson, 41, has been charged with first-degree murder.

White was shot and killed on June 7, 2022 in the 1600 block of Ramsay Street.

Detectives collected evidence, reviewed video footage, interviewed witnesses, and ultimately identified the shooting suspect.

Johnson was arrested on February 23.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 6:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

