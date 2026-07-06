Armed security hired, tickets sold for large Maryland July 4th party that turned deadly

A homeowner's son sold tickets online for a large July 4th house party in Harford County that turned deadly shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said the party in the 2300 block of Willow Vale Drive in Fallston attracted about 100 people, and armed security was hired. Outside of the home, a 34-year-old man was critically injured, and a 23-year-old man died after a shooting.

Officers are investigating and still searching for the shooters.

"All we know is that the party ended right around 12 o'clock, there was armed security at the party, and that individuals were leaving the house, walking up the driveway, going into the street, and some type of altercation took place up on the street, which resulted in gunfire," said Col. William Davis, with the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Armed security hired, tickets sold for party

Investigators said the homeowner was out of town, and the son hosted a party on the Fourth of July, selling tickets online. Armed security was hired to monitor the party.

Shortly after midnight, police said an altercation led to two people being shot.

A 34-year-old man from Owings Mills, found in the garage with multiple gunshot wounds, was airlifted to the hospital. Jordan Jennings, 23, from Windsor Mill, was taken by party guests to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the armed security was present during the shooting, but it's not clear what role they played.

"If you have to hire armed security to be at your house for a party, it's probably a good idea not to have that party," Col. Davis said. "Because you're actually saying, at that point in time, there's a possibility that something bad could happen."

Deputies investigating Fourth of July party shooting

Col. Davis said everyone whom investigators identified at the party was not from Harford County.

Deputies are reviewing video, witness interviews and evidence to determine who fired the shots and the motive.

"We're still working through all that, with the shell casings and video and interviews, and all that, so we're still not 100% sure how all that went down, but we hope to have some answers pretty soon," Col. Davis said.

Col. Davis said no calls for service were made to that address prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff's office at 443-567-7201.